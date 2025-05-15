© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 15, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7229 | 55m 38s

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discusses peace talks that are set to take place in Turkey between delegations from Russia and Ukraine. Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman weighs in on the deals Pres. Trump is making on his Middle East trip. Dr. Jerry Avorn explains why the cost of medication in the U.S. is so high and what Trump may be able to do to lower it.

Aired: 05/14/25
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
A New Era in Higher Education? Why One Professor Is Taking Her Course Online
Karen Attiah joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7230 | 18:11
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
The US Pays Some of the Highest Drug Prices in the World. Can Trump Fix That?
Dr. Jerry Avorn discusses the price of prescription drugs in America.
Clip: S2025 E7229 | 18:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Matteo Renzi; Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2025 E7228 | 55:47
Watch 18:47
Amanpour and Company
NYT’s Tom Friedman: This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally
Thomas Friedman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7228 | 18:47
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Kelsey Grammer on the Tragic Murder of His Sister and the Road to Healing
Kelsey Grammer discusses his book "Karen: A Brother Remembers."
Clip: S2025 E7227 | 17:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2025
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Episode: S2025 E7226 | 55:47
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Pres. of the American Federation of Teachers: Not Everyone Needs College
Randi Weingarten joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7226 | 17:45
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
NYT Reporter on Trump’s Crypto Empire: “No Precedent in Modern U.S. History”
NYT reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses Donald Trump's crypto firm.
Clip: S2025 E7225 | 17:54
