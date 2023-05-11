© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

May 12, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5226 | 55m 38s

Correspondent Rosa Flores reports from El Paso, TX after Title 42 came to an end overnight. Caitlin Dickerson continues to unpack the expiration and the impact on those entering the U.S. illegally. The U.S. surgeon general warns that the nation is facing a loneliness epidemic. A new podcast, "American Genocide," sheds light on the historically terrible treatment of Native American children.

Aired: 05/11/23
May 12, 2023
Extras
Caitlin Dickerson on the Expiration of Title 42
Watch 5:54
Amanpour and Company
Caitlin Dickerson on the Expiration of Title 42
Caitlin Dickerson joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5226 | 5:54
U.S. Surgeon General on America’s Epidemic of Loneliness
Watch 16:36
Amanpour and Company
U.S. Surgeon General on America’s Epidemic of Loneliness
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5226 | 16:36
May 11, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 11, 2023
Husain Haqqani; Lady Anne Glenconner; Katherine Tai
Episode: S2023 E5225 | 55:37
Amb. Tai: “We’ve Got to Change Our Approach” to Trade
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Amb. Tai: “We’ve Got to Change Our Approach” to Trade
Amb. Katherine Tai discusses US economic relations with China and a new approach to trade.
Clip: S2023 E5225 | 16:30
Ashlee Vance on the Race "to Put Space Within Reach”
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Ashlee Vance on the Race "to Put Space Within Reach”
Ashlee Vance discusses his new book "When the Heavens Went on Sale."
Clip: S2023 E5224 | 18:10
May 10, 2023
Watch 55:05
Amanpour and Company
May 10, 2023
Rebecca Traister; Harun Armagan; Bilge Yılmaz; Ashlee Vance
Episode: S2023 E5224 | 55:05
May 9, 2023
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2023
Ilya Ponomarev; Elisabeth Stern and Jessica Simor; Geoffrey Hinton
Episode: S2023 E5223 | 55:23
Geoffrey Hinton Warns of the “Existential Threat” of AI
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Geoffrey Hinton Warns of the “Existential Threat” of AI
Geoffrey Hinton joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5223 | 17:54
Gretchen Morgenson: Private Equity Runs and Wrecks America
Watch 17:50
Amanpour and Company
Gretchen Morgenson: Private Equity Runs and Wrecks America
Gretchen Morgenson joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5222 | 17:50
May 8, 2023
Watch 55:07
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2023
Terry McAuliffe; Ali Vaez; Gretchen Morgenson
Episode: S2023 E5222 | 55:07
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
May 11, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 11, 2023
Husain Haqqani; Lady Anne Glenconner; Katherine Tai
Episode: S2023 E5225 | 55:37
May 10, 2023
Watch 55:05
Amanpour and Company
May 10, 2023
Rebecca Traister; Harun Armagan; Bilge Yılmaz; Ashlee Vance
Episode: S2023 E5224 | 55:05
May 9, 2023
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2023
Ilya Ponomarev; Elisabeth Stern and Jessica Simor; Geoffrey Hinton
Episode: S2023 E5223 | 55:23
May 8, 2023
Watch 55:07
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2023
Terry McAuliffe; Ali Vaez; Gretchen Morgenson
Episode: S2023 E5222 | 55:07
May 5, 2023
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2023
Cindy McCain; Simon Schama and Mark Landler; Toni Hasenbeck
Episode: S2023 E5221 | 55:27
May 4, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 4, 2023
Diane Foley; Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht; Sen. Angus King
Episode: S2023 E5220 | 55:38
May 3, 2023
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2023
General Sir Richard Shirreff; Sharif Abdel Kouddou; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2023 E5219 | 55:23
May 2, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E5218 | 55:38
May 1, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2023
Alex Rondos; Roger Carstens; Penny Gustafson; Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada
Episode: S2023 E5217 | 55:38
April 28, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E5216 | 55:22