Amanpour and Company

March 2, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5175 | 55m 37s

Journalist Shireen Falah Saab discusses chaos in Israel. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" director Laura Poitras reflects on the life and legacy of photographer Nan Goldin. Filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont discusses his documentary "A House Made of Splinters."

Aired: 03/01/23
March 2, 2023
Extras
March 1, 2023
February 28, 2023
February 27, 2023
February 24, 2023
How to Prevent a Cold War With China
