© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

March 13, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5182 | 55m 37s

Former U.N. ambassador Bill Richardson discusses the plight of Americans imprisoned in Iran. Tara Tahbaz, daughter of a detained American in Iran, says her family needs help from President Biden. Author Alexander Betts discusses Britain's asylum policies. Obesity expert Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford explains how the diabetes drug Ozempic works.

Aired: 03/12/23
March 13, 2023
Extras
March 10, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2023
Sarah Longwell and Jay Rosen; iLe; Jamie Metzl
Episode: S2023 E5181 | 55:37
Why the COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory Has New Credibility
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Why the COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory Has New Credibility
Jamie Metzl jions the show.
Clip: S2023 E5181 | 17:37
EXCLUSIVE: An American Imprisoned in Iran Pleads For Help
Watch 5:58
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: An American Imprisoned in Iran Pleads For Help
Imprisoned American Siamak Namazi pleads for help.
Clip: S2023 E5180 | 5:58
Michael R. Gordon on the New Era of "Great Power" Conflict
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Michael R. Gordon on the New Era of "Great Power" Conflict
Journalist Michael R. Gordon joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5180 | 18:13
March 9. 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 9. 2023
Siamak Namazi; Vali Nasr; Michael R. Gordon
Episode: S2023 E5180 | 55:37
Are the Humanities in Crisis?
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Are the Humanities in Crisis?
Professor Andrew Delbanco joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5179 | 18:05
March 8, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2023
Fiona Hill; Mahnaz Afkhami; Andrew Delbanco
Episode: S2023 E5179 | 55:37
Adrienne LaFrance on "The New Anarchy"
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Adrienne LaFrance on "The New Anarchy"
Adrienne LaFrance, Executive Editor of The Atlantic, joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5178 | 17:38
March 7, 2023
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2023
Alejandro Mayorkas; Gabrielius Landsbergis; Adrienne LaFrance
Episode: S2023 E5178 | 55:08
COVID-19 Three Years Later: How A Vaccine Was Created
Watch 17:08
Amanpour and Company
COVID-19 Three Years Later: How A Vaccine Was Created
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5177 | 17:08
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
March 10, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2023
Sarah Longwell and Jay Rosen; iLe; Jamie Metzl
Episode: S2023 E5181 | 55:37
March 9. 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 9. 2023
Siamak Namazi; Vali Nasr; Michael R. Gordon
Episode: S2023 E5180 | 55:37
March 8, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2023
Fiona Hill; Mahnaz Afkhami; Andrew Delbanco
Episode: S2023 E5179 | 55:37
March 7, 2023
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2023
Alejandro Mayorkas; Gabrielius Landsbergis; Adrienne LaFrance
Episode: S2023 E5178 | 55:08
March 6, 2023
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2023
Mike Mullen; Jing Tsu; Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Episode: S2023 E5177 | 55:26
March 3, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2023
James Lasdun; Jixian Wang; Dasha Zakopaylo; Salah Hamwi; Steven Levy
Episode: S2023 E5176 | 55:37
March 2, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2023
Shireen Falah Saab; Laura Poitras; Simon Lereng Wilmont
Episode: S2023 E5175 | 55:37
March 1, 2023
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2023
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian; Anna Maria Corazza Bildt; Jeh Johnson
Episode: S2023 E5174 | 55:21
February 28, 2023
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2023
Bolanle Olukanni; Roger Cohen; Anand Menon; David Brooks
Episode: S2023 E5173 | 55:17
February 27, 2023
Watch 55:11
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2023
Andrea Martinez; Dr. Madeline Li; Mark Whitaker
Episode: S2023 E5172 | 55:11