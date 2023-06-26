© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 27, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5258 | 55m 08s

Andriy Yermak is head of Zelensky’s office and joins to discuss the war in the wake of Wagner Group’s failed rebellion in Russia. 16 young people in Montana are challenging the state’s support for the fossil fuel industry, Lander Brusse is one of them; he joins with lead attorney Julia Olson. CEO of Rainbow Railroad Kimahli Powell joins to discuss the increasing risks facing the LGBTQI+ community.

Aired: 06/26/23
