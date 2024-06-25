© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 26, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6258 | 55m 52s

Russian historian and author Nina Khrushcheva discusses Evan Gershkovich's trial in Russia. Columbia professors Ari Goldman and Gregory Khalil on the fraught discourse surrounding Israel and Gaza and how they are trying to teach their students to disagree with respect. New York Times columnist David French his dismissal from an event for the Presbyterian Church in America after criticizing Trump.

Aired: 06/25/24
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
David French: If Trump Wins, Evangelicals Will See It As Divine Intervention
The New York Times's David Fench discusses his latest piece.
Clip: S2024 E6258 | 17:58
Watch 17:19
Amanpour and Company
How World Leaders are Scrambling to Secure Food in the Shadows
Nate Halverson and Gabriela Cowperthwaite discuss their documentary "The Grab."
Clip: S2024 E6257 | 17:19
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2024
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Episode: S2024 E6257 | 55:53
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Death of the Girlboss: Fmr. Teen Vogue Editor on Redefining Women’s Success
Samhita Mukhopadhyay discusses her book "The Myth of Making It."
Clip: S2024 E6256 | 18:01
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Arwa Damon; Samhita Mukhopadhyay
Episode: S2024 E6256 | 55:53
Watch 17:02
Amanpour and Company
Rev. William Barber: Poor & Low-Wage Americans Are the Real 2024 Swing Voters
Rev. William Barber discusses his new book "White Poverty."
Clip: S2024 E6255 | 17:02
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2024
Yuval Bitton; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Ebony Reed; Louise Story
Episode: S2024 E6254 | 55:53
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
15 Cents on the Dollar: Wealth Gap Between Black & White Americans, Explained
Ebony Reed and Louise Story discuss their new book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar."
Clip: S2024 E6254 | 18:20
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
