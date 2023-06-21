© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5255 | 55m 38s

Christiane joins to discuss her exclusive interview with former U.S. president Barack Obama. Bobby Ghosh, who led one of India’s largest newspapers, discusses the importance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. Historian Margaret MacMillan on what WWI can teach us about today’s warfare. Peter Attia discusses the best habits for a healthier life.

Aired: 06/21/23
Extras
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Dr. Peter Attia: This Is What You Need to Do to Live Longer
Peter Attia joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5255 | 17:59
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2023
Colonel Terry Virts; Vladimir Ashurkov; Timothy Shriver; Linda Villarosa
Episode: S2023 E5254 | 55:37
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Tori Bowie, Weathering & the Black Maternal Mortality Crisis
Journalist and author Linda Villarosa on the maternal mortality crisis facing black women.
Clip: S2023 E5254 | 18:07
Watch 17:18
Amanpour and Company
Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America
Matika Wilbur joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5253 | 17:18
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2023
David Miliband; Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Matika Wilbur
Episode: S2023 E5253 | 55:38
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2023
Dominic Grieve; Tom McTague; Anita Hill; Rachel Louise Snyder; Nasim Alikhani
Episode: S2023 E5252 | 55:16
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Rachel Louise Snyder on Loss and Domestic Violence
Rachel Louise Snyder discusses her new memoir, “Women We Buried, Women We Burned.”
Clip: S2023 E5252 | 17:36
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2023
Vadym Prystaiko; Badiucao; Ned Blackhawk; Glenda Jackson
Episode: S2023 E5251 | 55:37
Watch 16:20
Amanpour and Company
Completing America's Story: How Native Americans Shaped U.S.
Ned Blackhawk explains why Indigenous history is essential to understanding modern America
Clip: S2023 E5251 | 16:20
Watch 17:05
Amanpour and Company
"We Dare to Dream:" The Story of the Olympic Refugee Team
Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5250 | 17:05
