© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

June 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6254 | 55m 53s

Former Head of Intelligence for the Israeli Prison Service, Yuval Bitton on his experiences with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and losing his nephew on October 7th. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discuss their new documentary about Furstenberg's life. Ebony Reed and Louise Story explore the Black-white wealth gap in their book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar."

Aired: 06/19/24
Extras
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 17:02
Amanpour and Company
Rev. William Barber: Poor & Low-Wage Americans Are the Real 2024 Swing Voters
Rev. William Barber discusses his new book "White Poverty."
Clip: S2024 E6255 | 17:02
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
15 Cents on the Dollar: Wealth Gap Between Black & White Americans, Explained
Ebony Reed and Louise Story discuss their new book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar."
Clip: S2024 E6254 | 18:20
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 16:52
Amanpour and Company
A Juneteenth Conversation: The Past and Future of Black American Food
Award-winning chef and author Bryant Terry discusses the cultural significance of Black food.
Clip: S2024 E6253 | 16:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 17:41
Amanpour and Company
Taiwan’s Fmr. Minister of Digital Affairs on AI, Elections, and China
Audrey Tang discusses the role of technology in governing.
Clip: S2024 E6252 | 17:41
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 16:17
Amanpour and Company
“Queenie” Author and Executive Producer on Creating the “Black Bridget Jones”
Candice Carty-Williams discusses turning her bestselling book "Queenie" into a new show on Hulu.
Clip: S2024 E6251 | 16:17
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2024
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Episode: S2024 E6255 | 55:53
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2024
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E6253 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54