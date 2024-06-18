© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 19, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6253 | 55m 40s

Mike Valerio reports on Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea. Former CIA senior analyst Sue Mi Terry dives deeper into what the relationship between Russia and North Korea means for global politics. In honor of Juneteenth, Equal Justice Initiative director Bryan Stevenson talks about the ongoing fight for racial justice. Chef Bryant Terry celebrates the past and future of Black American food.

Aired: 06/18/24
Watch 16:52
Amanpour and Company
A Juneteenth Conversation: The Past and Future of Black American Food
Award-winning chef and author Bryant Terry discusses the cultural significance of Black food.
Clip: S2024 E6253 | 16:52
Watch 17:41
Amanpour and Company
Taiwan’s Fmr. Minister of Digital Affairs on AI, Elections, and China
Audrey Tang discusses the role of technology in governing.
Clip: S2024 E6252 | 17:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2024
Robert O’Brien; Lisa Nandy; Audrey Tang
Episode: S2024 E6252 | 55:53
Watch 16:17
Amanpour and Company
“Queenie” Author and Executive Producer on Creating the “Black Bridget Jones”
Candice Carty-Williams discusses turning her bestselling book "Queenie" into a new show on Hulu.
Clip: S2024 E6251 | 16:17
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2024
Yair Golan; James Elder; Candice Carty-Williams
Episode: S2024 E6251 | 55:34
Watch 5:18
Amanpour and Company
Malala Reacts to 1,000 Days Since Afghan Girls Were Banned From School
Malala Yousafzai joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6250 | 5:18
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
This Man Lived Like the Founding Fathers For a Year. This Is What He Learned
A.J. Jacobs joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6250 | 18:10
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E6250 | 55:41
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
NYT’s Nicholas Kristof: “Utterly Inspired” by Humanity’s Capacity for Progress
Nicholas Kristof discusses his memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life."
Clip: S2024 E6249 | 17:25
