Amanpour and Company

June 14, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6250 | 55m 41s

Malala joins the show to discuss her foundation’s announcement of another $1.5 million pledged to keep girls’ education alive in Afghanistan. Ofir Amir is an October 7th survivor and helped produce an exhibition that aims to take viewers through what happened that day at the Nova Music Festival. A.J. Jacobs on his new book “The Year of Living Constitutionally."

Aired: 06/13/24
Extras
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
This Man Lived Like the Founding Fathers For a Year. This Is What He Learned
A.J. Jacobs joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6250 | 18:10
Watch 5:18
Amanpour and Company
Malala Reacts to 1,000 Days Since Afghan Girls Were Banned From School
Malala Yousafzai joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6250 | 5:18
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E6249 | 55:53
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
NYT’s Nicholas Kristof: “Utterly Inspired” by Humanity’s Capacity for Progress
Nicholas Kristof discusses his memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life."
Clip: S2024 E6249 | 17:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
“Left Behind:” Why Black Voters Are Disillusioned with the Democratic Party
Leah Rigueur joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6248 | 18:10
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
NYT: Israel Launched Covert Social Media Campaign to Influence U.S. Lawmakers
Reporter Sheera Frenkel details Israel's social media influence campaign targeting U.S. lawmakers.
Clip: S2024 E6247 | 17:13
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
“Trippy:” How Psychedelics Can Be Used to Treat Mental Health Issues
Ernesto Londoño joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6246 | 18:31
