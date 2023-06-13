© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 14, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5249 | 55m 31s

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joins to discuss the Republican Party in the 2024 elections. Frances Haugen joins the program to talk about the current state of social media and her new book The Power of One. Nicholas Kristof and Kymyona Burk discuss Mississippi's long track record of educational failure, and the major reform initiative that has kids showing significant progress.

Aired: 06/13/23
Extras
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Lesson Learned: Mississippi’s Success in Public Education
Nick Kristof & Kymyona Burk discuss Mississippi's major education reform initiative.
Clip: S2023 E5249 | 18:08
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Secretary Elaine Chao on the Fears of Asian Americans
Elaine Chao joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5248 | 17:37
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2023
Timothy Snyder; Garry Kasparov and Evgenia Kara-Murza; Secretary Elaine Chao
Episode: S2023 E5248 | 55:21
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
Jun 12, 2023
Igor Zhovkva; Alastair Campbell; Keyu Jin; Brooklyn Sudano
Episode: S2023 E5247 | 55:33
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Economist on China's Future and What the West Misunderstands
Economist Keyu Jin joins to discuss her new book, "The New China Playbook."
Clip: S2023 E5247 | 18:16
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2023
John Kirby; Carrie Cordero; Chris Sununu; Jon Wertheim
Episode: S2023 E5246 | 55:36
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Gov Sununu: “We've Got to Make Sure Trump Isn’t the Nominee"
Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) discusses the Republican primary field.
Clip: S2023 E5246 | 17:58
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 8, 2023
Sen. Chris Coons; Keith Ellison; Leah Rothstein & Richard Rothstein
Episode: S2023 E5245 | 55:37
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
The Lasting Effects of Segregated Housing
Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5245 | 18:10
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2023
Will Hurd; Dr. Jean Pape; Rufus Wainwright
Episode: S2023 E5244 | 55:37
