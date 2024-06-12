© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 13, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6249 | 55m 53s

Nathalie Tocci and Thierry Arnaud discuss the latest from this week's G7 meeting in Italy. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and director Daina O. Pusić explore grief and love in their film "Tuesday." Journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his new memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life" and how he remains hopeful through his reporting on life's darkest moments.

Aired: 06/12/24
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
NYT’s Nicholas Kristof: “Utterly Inspired” by Humanity’s Capacity for Progress
Nicholas Kristof discusses his memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life."
Clip: S2024 E6249 | 17:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2024
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E6248 | 55:53
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
“Left Behind:” Why Black Voters Are Disillusioned with the Democratic Party
Leah Rigueur joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6248 | 18:10
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2024 E6247 | 55:54
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
NYT: Israel Launched Covert Social Media Campaign to Influence U.S. Lawmakers
Reporter Sheera Frenkel details Israel's social media influence campaign targeting U.S. lawmakers.
Clip: S2024 E6247 | 17:13
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
“Trippy:” How Psychedelics Can Be Used to Treat Mental Health Issues
Ernesto Londoño joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6246 | 18:31
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2024
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Episode: S2024 E6246 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 18:38
Amanpour and Company
Real or Not Real? The Danger of AI-Generated Content in Elections
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on fighting AI-generated content in elections.
Clip: S2024 E6245 | 18:38
Watch 6:03
Amanpour and Company
101-Year-Old WWII Veteran Commemorates D-Day Anniversary
Jake Larson joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6244 | 6:03
