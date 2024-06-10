June 11, 2024

Extras
Reporter Sheera Frenkel details Israel's social media influence campaign targeting U.S. lawmakers.
Ernesto Londoño joins the show.
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on fighting AI-generated content in elections.
Jake Larson joins the show.
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Tom Hanks joins the show.
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Debbie Walsh offers insight on how Trump's guilty verdict might play with female voters.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown; Charlamagne tha God
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda