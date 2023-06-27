© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

July 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6001 | 55m 38s

Vietnam War whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg has been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer. He reflects on his life and legacy. Musician Yusuf/Cat Stevens discusses his upcoming album. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt explains how artificial intelligence will impact life, politics and warfare.

Aired: 06/27/23
Extras
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Report: Persecuted LGBTQ+ Seeking Help Reaches Record High
CEO of Rainbow Railroad discusses the increasing risks facing the LGBTQI+ community
Clip: S2023 E5258 | 18:08
Watch 54:58
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2023
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Episode: S2023 E5257 | 54:58
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Dexter Filkins on the Front Lines of the Immigration Crisis
Dexter Filkins joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5257 | 17:53
Watch 6:00
Amanpour and Company
Obama Foundation Leaders: A New Generation Pursues Democracy
Obama Foundation Leaders on a new generation's fight for democracy.
Clip: S2023 E5256 | 6:00
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E5256 | 55:37
Watch 5:20
Amanpour and Company
Will Democracy Win? Barack Obama with Christiane Amanpour
President Barack Obama speaks about the future of democracy.
Clip: S2023 E5256 | 5:20
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2023
Christiane Amanpour; Bobby Ghosh; Margaret MacMillan; Dr. Peter Attia; Lizzie Gottlieb
Episode: S2023 E5255 | 55:38
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Dr. Peter Attia: This Is What You Need to Do to Live Longer
Peter Attia joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5255 | 17:59
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2023
Colonel Terry Virts; Vladimir Ashurkov; Timothy Shriver; Linda Villarosa
Episode: S2023 E5254 | 55:37
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2023
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Episode: S2023 E6002 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2023
Tony Blair; Bill Clinton; Bertie Ahern; Clint Smith
Episode: S2023 E6003 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E6005 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
July 6, 2023
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2023 E6004 | 55:38
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
Watch 54:58
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2023
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Episode: S2023 E5257 | 54:58
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E5256 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2023
Christiane Amanpour; Bobby Ghosh; Margaret MacMillan; Dr. Peter Attia; Lizzie Gottlieb
Episode: S2023 E5255 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2023
Colonel Terry Virts; Vladimir Ashurkov; Timothy Shriver; Linda Villarosa
Episode: S2023 E5254 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2023
David Miliband; Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Matika Wilbur
Episode: S2023 E5253 | 55:38