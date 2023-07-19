July 20, 2023

Extras
Kai Bird joins the show.
CEO of Amalgamated Bank discusses commitment to social and economic justice.
Actor and author Ben McKenzie discusses cryptocurrency and his new book, "Easy Money"
Jessica Roth; William Cohen; Elina Valtonen; Ben McKenzie
Christian Cooper on exploring identity and social justice through the natural world
Olga Kefalogianni & Francesca Racioppi; Alex O’Keefe & Shaan Sharma; Christian Cooper
Mikhail Zygar; Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Jennifer Pahlka; Sharon Horgan
Jennifer Pahlka discusses her book "Recoding America."
IPCC Chairman Dr. Hoesung Lee discusses the global climate crisis.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jessica Roth; William Cohen; Elina Valtonen; Ben McKenzie
Olga Kefalogianni & Francesca Racioppi; Alex O’Keefe & Shaan Sharma; Christian Cooper
Mikhail Zygar; Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Jennifer Pahlka; Sharon Horgan
Igor Zhovkva; Anthony Caronna; Howard Gertler; Dr. Hoesung Lee
Kaja Kallas; Thierry Breton; Becca Balint; Lori Ehrlich; Nina Jankowicz
Erel Margalit; Julianne Smith; Alexander Betts; Xochitl Gonzalez
Kurt Volker; Marcelo Ebrard; Jeff Goodell; Jane Ferguson
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell