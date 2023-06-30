© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 10, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6006 | 55m 14s

Former US Ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker on the upcoming NATO summit and the question of Ukraine joining NATO. Former Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard discusses Mexico's neutral stance on Ukraine and the upcoming Mexican elections. Jeff Goodell explains the long-term effects of the extreme heat we are experiencing. Journalist Jane Ferguson talks about her work as a female war reporter.

Aired: 07/09/23
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
War Reporter on Navigating the Battlefield and the Newsroom
Jane Ferguson discusses her book “No Ordinary Assignment.”
Clip: S2023 E6006 | 18:09
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Meet The Man Who Kept Our Nation’s Secrets for 50 Years
Michael Vickers joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5261 | 17:54
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2023
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Episode: S2023 E5261 | 55:38
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“The Talk:” Graphic Memoir on Growing Up Black in America
Darrin Bell discusses his graphic memoir about how “the talk" impacted his life.
Clip: S2023 E5260 | 17:30
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E5260 | 55:36
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2023
Ben Wedeman; Brad Smith; Salome Zourabichvili; Graham Nash
Episode: S2023 E5259 | 55:27
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
Graham Nash on David Crosby, Joni Mitchell and His New Album
Graham Nash joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5259 | 17:17
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Report: Persecuted LGBTQ+ Seeking Help Reaches Record High
CEO of Rainbow Railroad discusses the increasing risks facing the LGBTQI+ community
Clip: S2023 E5258 | 18:08
Watch 54:58
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2023
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Episode: S2023 E5257 | 54:58
