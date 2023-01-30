© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

January 31, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5153 | 55m 38s

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is leaving the Middle East as violence between Israelis and Palestinians flares up once again. Diana Buttu, a Palestinian lawyer, has been an adviser to negotiations and joins the show. Paul Feig on his new book, "Cocktail Time!" Dr. Robert Waldinger is director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development and shares his findings in a new book, "The Good Life."

Aired: 01/30/23
January 31, 2023
Extras
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Dr. Robert Waldinger joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5153 | 17:44
Jodi Kantor of the Supreme Court Abortion Leak
Watch 17:26
Amanpour and Company
Jodi Kantor of the Supreme Court Abortion Leak
Jodi Kantor joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5152 | 17:26
January 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2023
Earle J. Fisher and Joanna Schwartz; V; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2023 E5152 | 55:38
January 27, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2023
Leon Panetta; Dmitri Alperovitch; Kara Swisher;
Episode: S2023 E5151 | 55:37
Tech Talk with Kara Swisher: Mass Layoffs, ChatGPT & More
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
Tech Talk with Kara Swisher: Mass Layoffs, ChatGPT & More
Kara Swisher discusses the latest news in tech.
Clip: S2023 E5151 | 17:47
The Last Witness to Emmett Till’s Abduction Tells His Story
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
The Last Witness to Emmett Till’s Abduction Tells His Story
Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5150 | 17:49
January 26, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2023
Amina Mohammed and Sima Bahous; Andrew Solomon; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.
Episode: S2023 E5150 | 55:37
January 25, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov; Ronen Bergman; Martin Griffiths; Rev. Liz Walker; Han Willis Thomas
Episode: S2023 E5149 | 55:36
Artist Behind MLK Sculpture Responds To Critics
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Artist Behind MLK Sculpture Responds To Critics
Rev. Liz Walker and artist Hank Willis Thomas discuss a new monument to MLK.
Clip: S2023 E5149 | 18:11
January 24, 2023
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2023
William Taylor; Stephen Rubin; Richard Haass
Episode: S2023 E5148 | 55:17
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
January 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2023
Earle J. Fisher and Joanna Schwartz; V; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2023 E5152 | 55:38
January 27, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2023
Leon Panetta; Dmitri Alperovitch; Kara Swisher;
Episode: S2023 E5151 | 55:37
January 26, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2023
Amina Mohammed and Sima Bahous; Andrew Solomon; Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr.
Episode: S2023 E5150 | 55:37
January 25, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov; Ronen Bergman; Martin Griffiths; Rev. Liz Walker; Han Willis Thomas
Episode: S2023 E5149 | 55:36
January 24, 2023
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2023
William Taylor; Stephen Rubin; Richard Haass
Episode: S2023 E5148 | 55:17
January 23, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2023
John Kirby; Marcin Przydacz; Delia Ephron
Episode: E5147 | 55:37
January 20, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2023
Janet Yellen; Dr. Henry Marsh; Karen Bass; Jacinda Ardern
Episode: E5146 | 55:37
January 19, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2023
Chris Whipple; Alan Fletcher and Mikhail Voskresensky; Charlie Sykes
Episode: E5145 | 55:38
January 18, 2023
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
January 18, 2023
Fred Pleitgen; Rafael Grossi; Rose Abramoff; Rep. Ro Khanna
Episode: E5144 | 55:24
January 17, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2023
Ursula von der Leyen; Hina Rabbani Khar; Joe Berlinger
Episode: E5143 | 55:38