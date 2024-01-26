© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6151 | 55m 53s

Former US Ambassador to Israel and Egypt Daniel Kurtzer analyzes the latest from the region. Kang Kyung-wha on the instability of North Korea and what can be done to prevent conflict. Monica Yunus, daughter of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, on the allegedly politically motivated charges that her father faces in Bangladesh. Director Michael Kirk talks the Frontline documentary "Democracy on Trial."

Aired: 01/28/24
Extras
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
“Democracy on Trial” The Case Against Trump for Jan 6
Director Michael Kirk discusses the new Frontline documentary “Democracy on Trial.”
Clip: S2024 E6151 | 18:05
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2024
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell
Episode: S2024 E6150 | 55:53
Watch 19:13
Amanpour and Company
Holocaust Survivor Dr. Edith Eger Tells Her Story
Dr. Edith Eger and Dr. Marianne Engle join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6150 | 19:13
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Kiana Rahmani; Ava DuVernay; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2024 E6149 | 55:52
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
“Netanyahu Has a Lot to Answer For:” says Thomas Friedman
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discusses the current situation in Israel.
Clip: S2024 E6149 | 18:07
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2024
Javier Villalobos; Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler; John Hoffman and Arlo Washington
Episode: S2024 E6148 | 55:43
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Oscar-Nominated Film Explores Banking While Black
Arlo Washington and John Hoffman join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6148 | 18:20
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
How Private Equity in Healthcare Puts Patients at Risk
Dr. Ashish Jha on how private equity's role in healthcare is putting patients at risk.
Clip: S2024 E6147 | 18:16
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2023
Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Nicole Newnham; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2024 E6147 | 55:51
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
George Conway: “Trump Deserves to Spend His Life in Prison"
George Conway joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6146 | 17:59
