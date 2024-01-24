© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 25, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6149 | 55m 52s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh explains the latest developments inside Iran. Kiana Rahmani, daughter of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi, talks about her mother's ongoing fight for gender equality from inside prison. Ava DuVernay on her film "Origin" about caste's role in America's hierarchy. NYT columnist Thomas Friedman discusses the situation in Israel.

Aired: 01/24/24
Extras
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
“Netanyahu Has a Lot to Answer For:” says Thomas Friedman
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discusses the current situation in Israel.
Clip: S2024 E6149 | 18:07
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Oscar-Nominated Film Explores Banking While Black
Arlo Washington and John Hoffman join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6148 | 18:20
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2024
Javier Villalobos; Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler; John Hoffman and Arlo Washington
Episode: S2024 E6148 | 55:43
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2023
Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Nicole Newnham; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2024 E6147 | 55:51
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
How Private Equity in Healthcare Puts Patients at Risk
Dr. Ashish Jha on how private equity's role in healthcare is putting patients at risk.
Clip: S2024 E6147 | 18:16
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2024
Tzipi Livni; Salam Fayyad; Donald G. McNeil Jr.; George Conway
Episode: S2024 E6146 | 55:53
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
George Conway: “Trump Deserves to Spend His Life in Prison"
George Conway joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6146 | 17:59
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2024
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Episode: S2024 E6145 | 55:56
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
A More Optimistic Approach to Climate Change
Hannah Ritchie discusses her book, “Not the End of the World.”
Clip: S2024 E6145 | 17:44
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Who Are the Houthis and What Is Their Role in Israel-Gaza?
Elisabeth Kendall joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6144 | 17:58
