Amanpour and Company

January 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6143 | 55m 56s

Former Saudi Intelligence Chief Prince Turki Al Faisal on the intensifying conflict in the Middle East. One of the stars of the "Barbie" movie, America Ferrera, discusses the film that captured the attention of the world this year. Former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger explains the status of US-China relations and other global threats.

Aired: 01/16/24
Watch 5:55
Amanpour and Company
America Ferrera Talks "Barbie" Movie and Feminism
America Ferrera talks about her role in the "Barbie" movie and its feminist message.
Clip: S2024 E6143 | 5:55
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Trump's Deputy National Security Advisor on U.S.-China
Matt Pottinger, former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser discusses US-China relations.
Clip: S2024 E6143 | 18:02
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Behind Trump’s Hold Over the GOP
Zeynep Tufekci joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6142 | 18:11
Watch 16:37
Amanpour and Company
Inside Iowa: Donald Trump’s Success and the State of the GOP
The New York Times's Astead Herndon analyses the Republican Iowa Caucus.
Clip: S2024 E6141 | 16:37
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
“Gaza is on the Brink of Famine:” WFP’s Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain joins the show.
Preview: S2024 E6140 | 17:46
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: S2024 E6139 | 55:45
Watch 19:17
Amanpour and Company
Ukraine Amb. on Stalled US Aid: “We Have Faith in..Congress"
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States discusses the ongoing war.
Clip: S2024 E6139 | 19:17
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: S2024 E6139 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: S2024 E6138 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2024
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2024 E6137 | 55:56
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: S2024 E6136 | 55:29
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2024 E6133 | 55:44