Amanpour and Company

January 10, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5138 | 55m 36s

Celso Amorim joins to discuss the fallout from a violent insurrection against Brazil’s government institutions on Sunday. Susan Glasser discusses Congress' chaotic scramble to elect a speaker. Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on what we might learn from our past. The Golden Globes are back tonight and actor Hugh Jackman is nominated for his role in "The Son."

Aired: 01/09/23
January 10, 2023
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Amanpour and Company
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Susan Glasser joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5138 | 16:28
January 9, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2023
Rep. Delia Ramirez; Anderson Cooper and Emily Maitlis; Ben Jealous
Episode: S2022 E5137 | 55:37
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Ben Jealous joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5137 | 17:52
January 6, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2023
Robert Draper & Mondaire Jones; Mikhail Zygar & Luke Mogelson; Ian Bremmer; Jonathan Pryce
Episode: S2022 E5136 | 55:37
Top 10 Global Political Risks in 2023
Amanpour and Company
Top 10 Global Political Risks in 2023
Ian Bremmer joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5136 | 18:12
January 5, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Gordon Brown; Dror Moreh; Garrett Fisher
Episode: S2022 E5135 | 55:38
Racing to Photograph Glaciers Before They’re Gone
Amanpour and Company
Racing to Photograph Glaciers Before They’re Gone
Garrett Fisher joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5135 | 18:08
January 4, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
John Sullivan; "Sara"; Jan Egeland; Beverly Gage
Episode: S2022 E5134 | 55:01
The Complex Life of J. Edgar Hoover
Amanpour and Company
The Complex Life of J. Edgar Hoover
Beverly Gage joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5134 | 18:03
January 3, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Will Hurd; Noa Landau; Aaaron David Miller; Johanna Hari
Episode: S2022 E5133 | 55:37
