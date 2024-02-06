© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

February 7, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6158 | 55m 42s

Richard Haass on Hamas's ceasefire proposal and Israel's response. Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller explains a possible pathway to victory for Ukraine. Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, on how she and her family have been targeted and the future of Pakistan. The Atlantic staff writer David Graham on how the U.S.ended up with a Trump v. Biden rematch.

Aired: 02/06/24
Extras
Watch 16:26
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. Biden: How the U.S. Ended Up With a Rematch
David Graham joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6158 | 16:26
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
How Chaos Theory Explains Trump’s Rise To Power
Brian Klaas discusses his new book "Fluke."
Clip: S2024 E6157 | 17:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Why Aren’t There More Black Doctors in the U.S.?
Dr. Uché Blackstock joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6156 | 18:22
Watch 17:22
Amanpour and Company
“The MAGA Diaries” Goes Inside Trump's Movement
Tina Nguyen discusses her new book "The MAGA Diaries."
Clip: S2024 E6155 | 17:22
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 5:51
Amanpour and Company
Oscar-Nominated Actor Jeffrey Wright on "American Fiction"
Jeffrey Wright joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6154 | 5:51
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Max Boot on Trump, Putin and Blocked Ukraine Aid
Max Boot joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6154 | 17:44
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Episode: S2024 E6153 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Episode: S2024 E6152 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Episode: S2024 E6151 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2024
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell
Episode: S2024 E6150 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Kiana Rahmani; Ava DuVernay; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2024 E6149 | 55:52
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2024
Javier Villalobos; Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler; John Hoffman and Arlo Washington
Episode: S2024 E6148 | 55:43