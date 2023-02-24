© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 27, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5172 | 55m 11s

The Biden administration is cracking down on illegal immigration with a controversial new law designed to curb crossings at the southern border. Immigration lawyer Andrea Martinez discusses. Dr. Madeline Li on assisted dying, end-of-life care, and the situation in Canada. Journalist and critically acclaimed author Mark Whitaker on his new book, "Saying It Loud: 1996."

Aired: 02/26/23
February 27, 2023
Extras
1966: The Year Black Power Redefined Civil Rights
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
1966: The Year Black Power Redefined Civil Rights
Mark Whitaker joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5172 | 17:32
23-Year-Old Grammy Winner Samara Joy Is the Future of Jazz
Watch 15:57
Amanpour and Company
23-Year-Old Grammy Winner Samara Joy Is the Future of Jazz
Jazz singer Samara Joy discusses what it was like to win her first Grammy.
Clip: S2023 E5171 | 15:57
February 24, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2023
Emine Dzhaparova; Nina Khrushcheva; Samara Joy
Episode: S2023 E5171 | 55:25
How to Prevent a Cold War With China
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
How to Prevent a Cold War With China
Jessica Chen Weiss joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5170 | 17:30
February 23, 2023
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2023
Denise Brown; Victoria Nuland; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2023 E5170 | 55:29
Author Isabel Wilkerson on America's Unspoken Caste System
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Author Isabel Wilkerson on America's Unspoken Caste System
Author Isabel Wilkerson discusses racism in the U.S.
Clip: S2023 E5169 | 18:04
February 22, 2023
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
February 22, 2023
Igor Zhovka; Andrzej Duda; Isabel Wilkerson
Episode: S2023 E5169 | 55:23
“Fire of Love:” The Krafft's Fatal Love for Volcanoes
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
“Fire of Love:” The Krafft's Fatal Love for Volcanoes
Sara Dosa joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5168 | 18:07
February 21, 2023
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2023
Petr Pavel; Ursula von der Leyen and Sanna Marin; Sara Dosa
Episode: S2023 E5168 | 55:23
Why Are Doctors Quitting? A Physician Weighs In
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Why Are Doctors Quitting? A Physician Weighs In
Dr. Eric Reinhart explains why doctors are demoralized.
Clip: S2023 E5167 | 18:21
