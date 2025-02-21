© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7171 | 55m 47s

European leaders are gathered in Kyiv today to mark three years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh reports with the latest. Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov on chronicling his country at war. Experts David Broder and Constanze Stelzenmüller on the German elections. Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, on his new book "Righting Wrongs."

Aired: 02/23/25
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
“The Autocrats Feel Emboldened:” Kenneth Roth on the Fight for Human Rights
Kenneth Roth joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7171 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
If Trump Dismantles the Dept. of Education, Who Will Pay the Biggest Price?
Rep. Jahana Hayes joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7170 | 17:38
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
What Does Race Have to Do With America’s Foreclosure Crisis?
Bernadette Atuahene joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7169 | 17:29
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2025
Boris Bondarev; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Bernadette Atuahene
Episode: S2025 E7169 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2025
Wendy Sherman; Ruth Margalit; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7168 | 55:36
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside Trump’s DOJ: Jan. 6, Eric Adams and the Future of American Justice
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou discusses the dismissed charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
Clip: S2025 E7168 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Episode: S2025 E7167 | 55:47
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Has Cancel Culture Gone Too Far? Prof. Loretta J. Ross on “Calling In”
Loretta J. Ross discusses her new book “Calling In.”
Clip: S2025 E7167 | 18:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Episode: S2025 E7166 | 55:47
