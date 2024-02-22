© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

February 23, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6170

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its third brutal year, Russia expert Fiona Hill joins the program. The German Foreign Minister has been facing up to Russian aggression in person. Annalena Baerbock joins the show. Penny Pritzker, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, on what continued U.S. support means for the future of Ukraine and how to rebuild the nation's economy.

Aired: 02/23/24
Extras
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
Special Rep. Pritzker Says U.S. Needs to Aid Ukraine
U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6170 | 18:35
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 22, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Episode: S2024 E6169 | 55:53
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
Is the World at Risk of a New Economic Cold War?
First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath on the state of the world economy.
Clip: S2024 E6169 | 17:23
Watch 19:03
Amanpour and Company
Alexey Navalny’s Mentor: Putin Is “Evil, and a Killer”
Yevgenia Albats joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6168 | 19:03
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2024
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Episode: S2024 E6168 | 55:41
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6167 | 55:36
Watch 17:18
Amanpour and Company
Haaretz EIC on Netanyahu & “Israel’s Self-Destruction”
Haaretz Editor-in-Chief Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece critiquing Netanyahu.
Clip: S2024 E6167 | 17:18
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 6:15
Amanpour and Company
Homeland Security Secy. Mayorkas Reacts to His Impeachment
Alejandro Mayorkas joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 6:15
Watch 5:02
Amanpour and Company
Can Ukraine Win? Zelensky and Christiane Amanpour Discuss
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 5:02
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 22, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Episode: S2024 E6169 | 55:53
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2024
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Episode: S2024 E6168 | 55:41
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6167 | 55:36
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2024
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Episode: S2024 E6164 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2024
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman
Episode: S2024 E6163 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2024
Marwan Muasher; Matt Damon; Benjamin Herold
Episode: S2024 E6162 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2024
Angus King; Yael Noy; Sarah Helm; Jared Cohen
Episode: S2024 E6161 | 55:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2024
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
Episode: S2024 E6160 | 55:22