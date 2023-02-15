© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 16, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5165

Novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses this month's elections in Nigeria. "Without Borders" author Jere Van Dyk weighs in on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Directors Sharon Liese and Cynthia Wade discuss their documentary "The Flagmakers."

Aired: 02/15/23
New Documentary: "The Flagmakers"
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
New Documentary: "The Flagmakers"
Directors Sharon Liese and Cynthia Wade discuss their new film.
Clip: S2023 E5165 | 17:38
February 15, 2023
