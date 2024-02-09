© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

February 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6161 | 55m 30s

Senator Angus King (I-ME) discusses the status of the contentious foreign aid bill, providing aid to Ukraine and Israel. Yael Noy spreads a message of hope and peace amid war in Israel and Gaza. Journalist Sarah Helm offers her take on Israel's offensive in Rafah. Jared Cohen looks at the post-presidencies of seven presidents and the lessons to be taken from them in his book "Life After Power."

Aired: 02/11/24
Extras
Watch 17:41
Amanpour and Company
Trump, Biden & the Search for Purpose After the White House
Jared Cohen discusses his new book "Life After Power."
Clip: S2024 E6161 | 17:41
Watch 16:30
Amanpour and Company
Calvin Trillin Looks Back on His Illustrious Career
Calvin Trillin joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6160 | 16:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2024
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
Episode: S2024 E6160 | 55:22
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2024
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Episode: S2024 E6159 | 55:50
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Alex Honnold’s 4,000-ft. Climb in the Name of Climate Change
Alex Honnold and Heïdi Sevestre discuss their expedition documented in "Arctic Ascent."
Clip: S2024 E6159 | 18:21
Watch 16:26
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. Biden: How the U.S. Ended Up With a Rematch
David Graham joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6158 | 16:26
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
How Chaos Theory Explains Trump’s Rise To Power
Brian Klaas discusses his new book "Fluke."
Clip: S2024 E6157 | 17:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2024
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
Episode: S2024 E6160 | 55:22
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2024
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Episode: S2024 E6159 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Episode: S2024 E6153 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Episode: S2024 E6152 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2024
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Episode: S2024 E6151 | 55:53