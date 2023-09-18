© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 19, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6057 | 55m 15s

At the United Nations General Assembly, more than 100 world leaders are gathering to discuss pressing world issues, from climate to grinding poverty. Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg join the show. Diana B. Henriques on her new book, "Taming the Street."

Aired: 09/18/23
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
FDR’s Financial Market Reforms Are on the Ballot in 2024
Diana B. Henriques joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6057 | 18:32
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2023
John Kirby; Jared Genser; António Guterres; Steven Thrasher
Episode: S2023 E6056 | 55:42
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
Why is a Fund Set Up to Eradicate HIV Under GOP Scrutiny?
Steven Thrasher on the threat to PEPFAR, a global AIDS relief program.
Clip: S2023 E6056 | 17:04
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2023
Mahnaz Afkhami; Jomana Karadsheh; Jan Egeland; Catherine Fieschi
Episode: S2023 E6055 | 55:42
Watch 17:55
Amanpour and Company
Environmentalists Are Becoming "a Figure of Hatred" in EU
Catherine Fieschi on how the far right is becoming part of the political mainstream in EU.
Clip: S2023 E6055 | 17:55
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Is America’s Gerontocracy a Problem?
Susan Glasser joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6054 | 18:28
Watch 5:58
Amanpour and Company
Walter Isaacson on the "Demons and Drives" of Elon Musk
Walter Isaacson joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6054 | 5:58
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2023
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6054 | 55:43
Watch 18:17
Amanpour and Company
How Jimmy Carter Changed the Conversation On Hospice Care
Critical-care physician Dr. Daniela J. Lamas discusses hospice care
Clip: S2023 E6053 | 18:17
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2023
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Episode: S2023 E6053 | 55:30
