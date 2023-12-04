© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 5, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6112 | 55m 26s

Tim Alberta's new book examines the nexus between Christian conservatism and far-right politics. Ben Wedeman reports on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel’s military intelligence is under scrutiny since a new report revealed it had access to the Hamas battle plan over a year in advance. According to Nicholas Kristof, the city of Houston may have found a solution to homelessness.

Aired: 12/04/23
