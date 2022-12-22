© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

December 23, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5126 | 55m 36s

Trauma surgeon and shooting survivor Dr. Joseph V. Sakran discusses gun violence in the U.S. Journalist Alex Heath reflects on how the tech world changed in 2022. Plus: two interviews from the archives with Matthew McConaughey and James Cameron.

Aired: 12/22/22
December 23, 2022
Extras
From Musk to Crypto to Meta, a Look at the Top Tech Stories
Watch 17:31
Amanpour and Company
From Musk to Crypto to Meta, a Look at the Top Tech Stories
Alex Heath looks back on this year in tech.
Clip: S2022 E5126 | 17:31
December 22, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2022
Claudia Rodriguez and Christine Quinn; Sen. Chris Murphy; Margaret Brown and Emmett Lewis
Episode: S2022 E5125 | 55:37
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Sen. Chris Murphy joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5125 | 18:11
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Prof. Elyn Saks discusses what it's like living with schizophrenia.
Clip: S2022 E5124 | 17:35
December 21, 2022
Watch 55:09
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2022
Sen. Chris Coons; Yalda Kohi; Leila Fadel; Elyn Saks
Episode: S2022 E5124 | 55:09
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Amy Davidson Sorkin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5123 | 18:06
December 20, 2022
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2022
Amy Davidson Sorkin; Rory Stewart; Aisha Harris and Stephen Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5123 | 55:28
December 19, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Journalist Derek Thompson discusses the biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2022.
Clip: S2022 E5122 | 17:59
December 16, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2022
David Miliband; Donie O’Sullivan; Matt Richtel
Episode: S2022 E5121 | 55:38
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
January 2, 2022
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2022
Bocchit Edmond; Dr. Manfret McGhee; Kimberly Mutcherson; Mario Vargas Llosa
Episode: S2022 E5132 | 55:15
December 30, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2022
John Ridley; Wendell Pierce; Emma Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5131 | 55:37
December 29, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2022
Theresa May; Mia Mottley; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2022 E5130 | 55:37
December 28, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2022
Kristalina Georgieva; Gabriel Boric; Erich Schwartzel
Episode: S2022 E5129 | 55:37
December 22, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2022
Claudia Rodriguez and Christine Quinn; Sen. Chris Murphy; Margaret Brown and Emmett Lewis
Episode: S2022 E5125 | 55:37
December 21, 2022
Watch 55:09
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2022
Sen. Chris Coons; Yalda Kohi; Leila Fadel; Elyn Saks
Episode: S2022 E5124 | 55:09
December 20, 2022
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2022
Amy Davidson Sorkin; Rory Stewart; Aisha Harris and Stephen Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5123 | 55:28
December 19, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
December 16, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2022
David Miliband; Donie O’Sullivan; Matt Richtel
Episode: S2022 E5121 | 55:38
December 27, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2022
David Attenborough; Al Gore; Dan Edge
Episode: S2022 E5128 | 55:37