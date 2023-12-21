© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6125 | 55m 36s

Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar’s daughter Naama is still held hostage by Hamas. She joins the show. Rev. James Martin talks to Bianna Golodryga about giving one of the first same-sex blessings in the U.S. Renée Fleming on being awarded the prestigious 2023 Kennedy Center Honor. In 2019, pianist Lang Lang joined Christiane to discuss his latest record. We revisit the conversation.

Aired: 12/21/23
Extras
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
Renée Fleming on Her Kennedy Center Honor
Renée Fleming joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6125 | 17:48
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Masha Gessen Responds to Controversy Over Gaza Comments
Masha Gessen on the controversy that arose from her comparison of Gaza to Nazi ghettos.
Clip: S2023 E6124 | 17:59
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2023
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Episode: S2023 E6124 | 55:43
Watch 5:30
Amanpour and Company
Adam Driver on Playing Enzo Ferrari in New Biopic
Adam Driver joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6123 | 5:30
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2023
Jens Stoltenberg; Mirjana Spoljaric; Adam Driver; David Brooks
Episode: S2023 E6123 | 55:36
Watch 17:14
Amanpour and Company
David Brooks on Facing Harsh Times with “Defiant Humanism"
David Brooks joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6123 | 17:14
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2023
Mark Regev; Tom Standage; Jonathan Brent
Episode: S2023 E6122 | 55:20
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Half the World Has Elections in 2024 & Democracy Is at Stake
Tom Standage discusses The Economist's "World Ahead 2024" series.
Clip: S2023 E6122 | 18:12
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2023
John Kerry; Rabbi Sharon Brous; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2023 E6121 | 55:40
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
How Will SCOTUS Rule On Donald Trump’s Jan. 6. Legal Case?
Legal scholar Stephen Vladeck on the latest from the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2023 E6121 | 18:05
