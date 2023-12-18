© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 19, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6122 | 55m 20s

A special report on violence in the West Bank. Senior Advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mark Regev on the latest from Israel and Gaza. Deputy Editor of The Economist Tom Standage discusses their "World Ahead 2024" series. Jonathan Brent of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research on his fight to preserve a record of Jewish life in Eastern Europe.

Aired: 12/18/23
