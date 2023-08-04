August 7, 2023

Former Ukrainian foreign policy advisor Yevgeniya Gaber discusses the latest accusations against Russia by Pres. Zelensky. Craig Martell of the DOD explains his new role managing how the Pentagon will use AI. Donovan Ramsey explores the misconceptions around the crack epidemic of the 1980s. Runner Boas Kragtwijk is running from Amsterdam to Kyiv in 50 days to raise money for ambulances in Ukraine.