August 5, 2024

After 15 years in power, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has resigned her post and fled the country. Mujib Mashal, the New York Times' South Asia Bureau Chief, joins the show. Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus reacts to the resignation. Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak joins the show to discuss tensions in the Middle East. Anne Applebaum on her new book "Autocracy Inc."