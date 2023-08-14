© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 15, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6032 | 55m 08s

Former Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Darryl Cohen joins to discuss Donald Trumps indictment in Georgia. Fawzia Koofi speaks about the two year anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. David Quammen shares his investigations findings on the unknown origins of Covid-19. Jared Moshé discusses his new film "Aporia."

Aired: 08/14/23
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Lab Leak or Wet Market? Why the Origins of COVID-19 Matter
David Quammen discusses the origins of Covid.
Clip: S2023 E6032 | 18:03
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Professor Jason Stanley: Ukraine is Facing a Genocide
Professor Jason Stanley discusses why he thinks that Ukraine is facing a genocide.
Clip: S2023 E6031 | 17:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2023
Mike Valerio; Marek Magierowski; Jennifer Senior; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6031 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2023
Gordon Brown; Jamelle Bouie; Ian Shaw
Episode: S2023 E6030 | 55:33
Watch 16:51
Amanpour and Company
Columnist: The Link Between Trump’s Indictments and the KKK
Jamelle Bouie discusses Donald Trump's indictments and the state of U.S. democracy.
Clip: S2023 E6030 | 16:51
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 10, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6029 | 55:43
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
New Doc: Ravish Kumar and the Threat to Free Speech in India
Vinay Shukla and Ravish Kumar join the show.
Clip: S2023 E6029 | 18:23
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6028 | 55:34
Watch 17:19
Amanpour and Company
China’s Rise as a Naval Power and What’s at Stake for the US
Toshi Yoshihara discusses China's global status.
Clip: S2023 E6028 | 17:19
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
James McBride On Community, Book Bans and His New Novel
James McBride joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6027 | 17:44
