Amanpour and Company

April 4, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5198

Law professor Paul Rosenzweig and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti offer analysis of the Trump arraignment. From the archives: Susan Glasser and Peter Baker discuss their book "The Divider," and Nicole Hemmer discusses her book "Partisans."

Aired: 04/04/23
Expert Analysis of the Trump Arraignment
Watch 6:09
Amanpour and Company
Expert Analysis of the Trump Arraignment
Law professor Paul Rosenzweig and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5198 | 6:09
March 31, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2023
Jessica Roth; John Kirby; Masha Gessen; Debra Lee
Episode: S2023 E5196 | 55:37
“I am Debra Lee:” Former BET CEO on Shaping Black Culture
Watch 16:24
Amanpour and Company
“I am Debra Lee:” Former BET CEO on Shaping Black Culture
Former BET CEO Debra Lee discusses her new memoir.
Clip: S2023 E5196 | 16:24
March 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 30, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E5195 | 55:38
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Matthew Desmond joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5195 | 17:04
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Rep. Maxwell Frost joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5194 | 18:24
March 29, 2023
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2023
Chris Van Hollen; Emine Dzhaparova; Rep. Maxwell Frost
Episode: S2023 E5194 | 55:04
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Martin Indyk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5193 | 18:14
March 28, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2023
Dr. Joseph Sakran; Martin Indyk; Boris Becker and Alex Gibney
Episode: S2023 E5193 | 55:37
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Author Michael Specter discusses his book "Higher Animals."
Clip: S2023 E5192 | 18:01
