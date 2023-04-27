© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 28, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5216 | 55m 22s

Three years after COVID-19 swept the globe, Christiane meets with Dr. Anthony Fauci in New York. Jemima Khan’s explores themes of religion, family and arranged marriage in her new cross-cultural movie, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” The New Yorker's Emily Witt discusses advancements in fertility research.

Aired: 04/27/23
April 28, 2023
The Future of Fertility
Amanpour and Company
The Future of Fertility
Emily Witt joins the show.
April 27, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 27, 2023
Emma Tucker; Yusra Ghannouchi; Jacob Bogage
Inside the Conservative Campaign to Relax Child Labor Laws
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Conservative Campaign to Relax Child Labor Laws
The Washington Post's Jacob Bogage discusses his latest reporting.
The Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA
Amanpour and Company
The Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA
Theresa Runstedtler joins the show.
April 26, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2023
Chris Sununu; Harry Belafonte; Theresa Runstedtler
April 25, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Justin J. Pearson; Gloria Johnson; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Adm. McRaven on on the Ukraine War and U.S.-China Tensions
Amanpour and Company
Adm. McRaven on on the Ukraine War and U.S.-China Tensions
Adm. William McRaven (Ret.) discusses his new book and U.S. politics.
April 24, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2023
J. Peter Pham; Evan Osnos; Anton Troianovski; Dr. Ivanka Nebor and Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich
NYT Moscow Bureau Chief on Evan Gershkovich
Amanpour and Company
NYT Moscow Bureau Chief on Evan Gershkovich
Anton Troianovski joins the show.
April 21, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2023
Brian Hioe; Vivian Schiller; David Grann; John Oppermann
