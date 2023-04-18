© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 19, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5209 | 55m 37s

Constitutional and First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams reacts to the Fox News and Dominion settlement. Hamid Khalafallah of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy discusses crisis in Sudan. Screenwriter Anna Winger discusses her new Netflix series "Transatlantic." Journalist Mike Giglio analyzes the launch of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Aired: 04/18/23
April 19, 2023
What it Means for Trump’s 2024 Campaign to Start in Waco, TX
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
What it Means for Trump’s 2024 Campaign to Start in Waco, TX
Journalist Mike Giglio joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5209 | 18:14
April 18, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2023
Andrew Neil and Jelani Cobb; Jens Stoltenberg; Nita Farahany
Episode: S2023 E5208 | 55:37
Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotech
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotech
Nita Farahany joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5208 | 17:52
April 17, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2023
Tony Blair; Bill Clinton; Bertie Ahern; Clint Smith
Episode: S2023 E5207 | 55:37
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Watch 6:06
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern reflect on the Good Friday Agreement.
Clip: S2023 E5207 | 6:06
Clint Smith on His New Poetry Collection "Above Ground"
Watch 13:08
Amanpour and Company
Clint Smith on His New Poetry Collection "Above Ground"
Clint Smith discusses his new poetry collection.
Clip: S2023 E5207 | 13:08
Inside the Pentagon Leak
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Pentagon Leak
Shane Harris joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5206 | 17:58
April 14, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 14, 2023
Frederik Pleitgen; Ezra Klein; Catherine J. Ross; Shane Harris
Episode: S2023 E5206 | 55:25
April 13, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
April 13, 2023
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Episode: S2023 E5205 | 55:37
The Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Nicola Fox's Big Plans for NASA
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
The Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Nicola Fox's Big Plans for NASA
NASA's head of science discusses future space missions.
Clip: S2023 E5205 | 17:29
