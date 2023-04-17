© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 18, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5208 | 55m 37s

Fox News Corporation and Dominion Voting Systems go head to head. Leaked Pentagon documents revealed just how quickly Kyiv is running out of weapons -- and how doubtful appears the U.S. government's hope of bringing the war to a rapid conclusion. In her new book, "The Battle For Your Brain," Nita Farahany warns of the threat posed by emerging neurotechnology on our freedom of thought.

Aired: 04/17/23
April 18, 2023
Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotech
Amanpour and Company
Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotech
Nita Farahany joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5208 | 17:52
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern
Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern reflect on the Good Friday Agreement.
Clip: S2023 E5207 | 6:06
Clint Smith on His New Poetry Collection "Above Ground"
Amanpour and Company
Clint Smith on His New Poetry Collection "Above Ground"
Clint Smith discusses his new poetry collection.
Clip: S2023 E5207 | 13:08
April 17, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2023
Tony Blair; Bill Clinton; Bertie Ahern; Clint Smith
Episode: S2023 E5207 | 55:37
Inside the Pentagon Leak
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Pentagon Leak
Shane Harris joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5206 | 17:58
April 14, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 14, 2023
Frederik Pleitgen; Ezra Klein; Catherine J. Ross; Shane Harris
Episode: S2023 E5206 | 55:25
April 13, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 13, 2023
Peter Frankopan; Ai Weiwei; Nicola Fox
Episode: S2023 E5205 | 55:37
The Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Nicola Fox's Big Plans for NASA
Amanpour and Company
The Moon, Mars, and Beyond: Nicola Fox's Big Plans for NASA
NASA's head of science discusses future space missions.
Clip: S2023 E5205 | 17:29
April 12, 2023
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2023
Nic Robertson; Leon Panetta; Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf (Ret.); David Axelrod
Episode: S2023 E5204 | 55:38
David Axelrod on Chicago’s Progressive Mayor Victory
Amanpour and Company
David Axelrod on Chicago’s Progressive Mayor Victory
David Axelrod joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5204 | 18:15
