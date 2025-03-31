© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7197 | 55m 18s

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales on Trump and "the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation." The mother of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel speaks out. Loyola Law Professor Justin Levitt on why Trump's recent executive order regarding voting is both illegal and unconstitutional. A look back at Christiane's 2022 conversation with "Operation Mincemeat" author Ben Macintyre.

Aired: 03/31/25
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Does Trump Have Legal Authority to Require Proof of Citizenship for Voting?
Justin Levitt joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7197 | 18:08
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Use Economic Warfare to America’s Advantage?
Edward Fishman discusses his new book "Chokepoints."
Clip: S2025 E7196 | 17:59
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47
Watch 16:57
Amanpour and Company
Graydon Carter on Donald Trump, Anna Wintour and the Golden Age of Magazines
Graydon Carter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7195 | 16:57
Watch 18:36
Amanpour and Company
Tariffs, Taiwan & Trump 2.0: What's Next for U.S.-China Relations?
Professor of China Studies Jessica Chen Weiss discusses the latest in U.S.-China relations.
Clip: S2025 E7194 | 18:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47
Watch 19:11
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: “How Fascism Works” Author Jason Stanley Plans to Leave the U.S.
Jason Stanley joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7193 | 19:11
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2025
Baiba Braže; Makena Kelly; Shaima Al-Obaidi; Clay Risen
Episode: S2025 E7192 | 55:47
