© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alice & Jack

Episode 1

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 47m 39s

Alice and Jack meet, but something deep and powerful from Alice’s past causes her to reject Jack.

Aired: 03/16/24 | Expires: 03/31/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Alice & Jack
Teaser
Don't miss the premiere of Alice & Jack on Sunday, March 17 at 10/9c.
Preview: S2024 | 0:30
Watch 1:13
Alice & Jack
Official Preview
Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in a new whirlwind love story.
Preview: S2024 | 1:13
Watch 2:00
Alice & Jack
Alice & Jack Preview
The all-new series premieres Sunday, March 17 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: 2:00
Watch 2:00
Alice & Jack
Who Are Alice & Jack?
The cast and creator describe the characters of Alice and Jack and why they click.
Clip: S2024 | 2:00
Watch 1:10
Alice & Jack
Episode 1 Scene
Alice and Jack share an intimate, vulnerable moment together.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 1:10
Watch 1:30
Alice & Jack
Official Teaser
Alice & Jack starring Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough is coming to MASTERPIECE!
Preview: S2024 | 1:30
Watch 44:27
Alice & Jack
Episode 6
Jack and Alice face their greatest obstacle. Can love really overcome anything?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 44:27
Watch 44:29
Alice & Jack
Episode 5
Jack and Alice meet again. Their joy is cut short by devastating news.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 44:29
Watch 44:37
Alice & Jack
Episode 4
Celia seeks Alice out to get some answers about Jack.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 44:37
Watch 46:34
Alice & Jack
Episode 3
Years after their last encounter, Jack receives a surprise invitation from Alice.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 46:34
Watch 44:50
Alice & Jack
Episode 2
Jack is now happily married with a baby but an unexpected call turns his life upside down.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:50