Alice & Jack

Episode 6

Season 2024 Episode 6 | 44m 27s

Over a decade since their great romance started, Jack and Alice face their greatest obstacle. Their relationship has survived everything thrown their way but with the greatest battle ahead, is it possible that love can overcome anything?

Aired: 04/20/24 | Expires: 05/05/24
Extras
Watch 2:00
Alice & Jack
Alice & Jack Preview
The all-new series premieres Sunday, March 17 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: 2:00
Watch 0:30
Alice & Jack
Teaser
Don't miss the premiere of Alice & Jack on Sunday, March 17 at 10/9c.
Preview: S2024 | 0:30
Watch 1:13
Alice & Jack
Official Preview
Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in a new whirlwind love story.
Preview: S2024 | 1:13
Watch 1:10
Alice & Jack
Episode 1 Scene
Alice and Jack share an intimate, vulnerable moment together.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 1:10
Watch 2:00
Alice & Jack
Who Are Alice & Jack?
The cast and creator describe the characters of Alice and Jack and why they click.
Clip: S2024 | 2:00
Watch 1:30
Alice & Jack
Official Teaser
Alice & Jack starring Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough is coming to MASTERPIECE!
Preview: S2024 | 1:30
Watch 44:29
Alice & Jack
Episode 5
Jack and Alice meet again. Their joy is cut short by devastating news.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 44:29
Watch 44:37
Alice & Jack
Episode 4
Celia seeks Alice out to get some answers about Jack.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 44:37
Watch 46:34
Alice & Jack
Episode 3
Years after their last encounter, Jack receives a surprise invitation from Alice.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 46:34
Watch 44:50
Alice & Jack
Episode 2
Jack is now happily married with a baby but an unexpected call turns his life upside down.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:50
Watch 47:39
Alice & Jack
Episode 1
Alice and Jack meet, but something deep from Alice’s past causes her to reject Jack.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 47:39