Extras
Don't miss the premiere of Alice & Jack on Sunday, March 17 at 10/9c.
Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in a new whirlwind love story.
The all-new series premieres Sunday, March 17 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Alice and Jack share an intimate, vulnerable moment together.
The cast and creator describe the characters of Alice and Jack and why they click.
Alice & Jack starring Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough is coming to MASTERPIECE!
Jack is now happily married with a baby but an unexpected call turns his life upside down.
Alice and Jack meet, but something deep from Alice’s past causes her to reject Jack.