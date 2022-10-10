Extras
Peter and Vicky wonder if Moses is real or if they are dealing with a series of copy cats.
The inevitable happens... the whole team become suspicious of each other.
Vicky and Tony look into the murder of Amalia and question her daughter.
A story explodes in the media, with fanatics expressing support for Moses' cruel action.
It seems that there is a serial perpetrator at large in the city.
Detectives investigate the brutal murder of young Turkish girl, Esmé.
The press starts to ask hard questions and Liesbet is under pressure to provide answers.
Moses strikes again and a young girl is kidnapped. Is Moses becoming careless?
Marnix and Simon face some hard questions from Internal Affairs following a shootout.
