13 Commandments

Episode 8

Season 1 Episode 8 | 47m 05s

Moses strikes again and a young girl is kidnapped. The police are on high alert as they try to trace the missing victim. Is Moses becoming careless? The investigating team have a new lead when they discover a vital clue - a finger print. A shocking surprise forces Liesbet, head of police department, to remove Peter from the case.

Aired: 11/23/22
Episode 8
