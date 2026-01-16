Concern over possible ICE operations in Cleveland fuel social media | Reporters Roundtable

President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell ongoing anti-ICE demonstrations in Minnesota in the wake of the shooting death of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Protests have erupted nationwide after Good's death, and there have been many in Northeast Ohio communities, including Cleveland, Akron and Kent.

This week, social media has been filled locally with unverified reports of ICE activities in Cleveland. Noted immigration attorney Margaret Wong said there were reports of ICE agents in Cleveland and offered advice about people's rights should ICE agents come to their door.

Cleveland Police took the extraordinary step on Wednesday to issue a statement saying it's not its job to enforce general federal immigration law.

We will begin Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” with a discussion of CPD’s statement and rising concerns over ICE.

FirstEnergy is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to lower reliability standards for power outages, basically allowing for more outages that last longer before its determined that standards weren't met. A first hearing is scheduled for next month.

The Cleveland Clinic announced yesterday that it intends to earn certification as a Level 1 trauma center at its Main Campus by 2028, its second Level 1 trauma center in the region, after Akron General.

Cleveland Clinic main campus leader Dr. Scott Steele said he sees a need for this top tier of trauma care within the Clinic's own system. But Cleveland already has Level 1 trauma centers -- operated University Hospitals and also by MetroHealth, which called for the clinic to reconsider and claimed patient costs would rise as a result of the clinic's actions.

An effort to repeal a new state law that makes changes to the recreational marijuana statute passed by voters and also bans intoxicating hemp suffered a setback this week. A group trying to prevent Senate Bill 56 from going into effect and allow voters to decide whether to repeal it in November had its petition summary language rejected by Attorney General Dave Yost.

We've heard a lot about the Browns planned move to a new enclosed stadium in Brook Park from the Cleveland perspective. Now, we're getting a bit more insight into how the mega project could impact Brook Park. This week the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency or NOACA held a meeting about how the stadium could impact traffic.

The Canton Hall of Fame Village has secured financing that could jump start the stalled construction on a massive indoor water park. "Game Day Bay" sits at the front of the Village property was started in 2022 but has been sitting unfinished since 2024.

All this week on Ideastream Public Media you've been hearing reporting about the firefighting crisis facing Ohio. 70% of Ohio's fire departments are at least partially staffed by volunteers. Those volunteer positions are getting harder to fill as current volunteers near retirement. The reporting is a collaboration between Ideastream and The Ohio Newsroom and you'll find all the stories on our website as "Sound the Alarm".

Glenn Forbes, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public News

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV