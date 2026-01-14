Deadly ICE shooting raises questions, safety concerns for Northeast Ohio protesters

ICE shooting in Minnesota leads to protests nationwide

The fatal shooting of a woman in Minnesota last week by an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement set off a wave of protests nationwide, including here in Cleveland, Akron and Stow.

Renee Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, died after being shot in the face while in her car in Minneapolis.

The continued surge in ICE enforcement across the country and the protests against the agency have raised concerns for the safety of both law enforcement officers and demonstrators.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the current protest movement, and later we'll bring in our Statehouse reporter, Sarah Donaldson, to talk about how viral social media posts about Somali-run child care centers have put Gov. Mike DeWine on the defensive to tamp down what he says is the disinformation being spread about immigrants.

Guests:

- Don Bryant, President, Cleveland Peace Action, Ohio Poor People's Campaign Coordinating Committee

- Steve Dettelbach, Former Director of the ATF and U.S. Attorney, Current Partner, BakerHostetler

- Sarah Donaldson, Reporter/Producer, Statehouse News Bureau

PBS Documentary “Bombshell” focused on atomic bomb reporting

AP / AP FILE - In this Aug. 9, 1945, file photo, a giant column of smoke rises more than 60,000 feet into the air, after the second atomic bomb ever used in warfare explodes over the Japanese port town of Nagasaki, dropped by the U.S. Army Air Forces B-29 plane "Bockscar." The U.S. dropped a uranium bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people in the world's first atomic attack. Three days later, it dropped a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 74,000. (AP Photo, File)

When the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan to bring about the end of World War II, the initial reaction was one of awe and even success.

The U.S. government painted the atomic weapons as simply larger versions of traditional bombs, with little acknowledgment of the long-lasting dangers of radiation.

The military controlled the narrative around the bombings as much as it could, until a few reporters started to dig deeper, documenting the horrors of what was happening in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those reports went beyond the physical destruction of the cities to the physical toll endured by the people in those cities, from the huge death toll to radiation burns and other injuries.

The new documentary "Bombshell," airing on PBS as part of the series The American Experience, examines the propaganda around the use of the atomic bombs, and how journalists covered the fallout in the years after the war.

One of those reporters was Charles Loeb, based here in Cleveland.

Guests:

- Ben Loeterman, Writer and Director, "Bombshell"

- Felecia Ross, Associate Professor, School of Communication, The Ohio State University