Why Ohio received a failing grade for protecting children from sex trafficking from Shared Hope International

Every few years, the national non-profit organization Shared Hope International grades how well each state is protecting children who have been commercially sexually exploited. In 2025, Ohio got a failing grade on its report card from the group, based exclusively on state laws.

On Monday's edition of "Sound of Ideas," we walk through why Ohio got three "F" grades and one "D" from Shared Hope International, and what the non-profit organization The Collaborative to End Human Trafficking hopes will come from this latest analysis.

We also hear the real life story of a woman who survived being sex trafficked in Elyria, both as a child and as an adult. Please note that we spend time talking about what happened to her in some detail, so if that might be triggering for you, please listen with caution.

Guests:



Kirsti Mouncey, President and CEO of The Collaborative To End Human Trafficking.

Brittany Figlar, Secretary of Survivor Advisory Council at The Collaborative To End Human Trafficking

