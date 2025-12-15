© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Vivek Ramaswamy shares top priorities if elected Ohio governor

By Stephanie Haney
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Mullett Arena, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
/
AP
The two major political parties won't elect their candidates to run for Ohio governor until May 2026, but both the Ohio Republican party and President Donald Trump have already endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy in the race.

On Monday's edition of "Sound of Ideas," we share a conversation with the GOP frontrunner covering his priorities if elected, his message to people concerned about health insurance premiums going up, what he's learned from voters on his 88 county tour in Ohio, and more.

Last month, we talked with the leading Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Dr. Amy Acton. You can find that full conversation here.

Guest:
- Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican candidate for Ohio governor

Stephanie Haney
Stephanie Haney is the host and a producer of the "Sound of Ideas" for Ideastream Public Media. She's an award-winning journalist and podcast host who is licensed to practice law in both Ohio and California.
