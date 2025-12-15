Vivek Ramaswamy shares top priorities if elected Ohio governor

The two major political parties won't elect their candidates to run for Ohio governor until May 2026, but both the Ohio Republican party and President Donald Trump have already endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy in the race.

On Monday's edition of "Sound of Ideas," we share a conversation with the GOP frontrunner covering his priorities if elected, his message to people concerned about health insurance premiums going up, what he's learned from voters on his 88 county tour in Ohio, and more.

Last month, we talked with the leading Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Dr. Amy Acton. You can find that full conversation here.

Guest:

- Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican candidate for Ohio governor