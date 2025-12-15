© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School closings from WKYC
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Sharing select suggestions from NPR's "Books We Love" list for 2025

By Drew Maziasz
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Loganberry Books.png
Ideastream Public Media
Books are displayed inside Loganberry Books in Cleveland, OH.

Each year, NPR staff help assemble their "Books We Love" list, offering more than 350 reading suggestions for all kinds of interests.

The thought of parsing through that many recommendations might seem intimidating, but it's more manageable than you might think, because the list is divided into categories based on specific topics like "Historical Fiction," "Mysteries and Thrillers," "For Art Lovers," "Science!" and "It's All Geek To Me," to name a few.

In the second half of Monday's episode of "Sound of Ideas," hear Ideastream Public Media's Coordinating Producer Drew Maziasz and NPR Arts Desk Reporter Andrew Limbong share a few selections from the 2025 list, for the avid reader looking for their next paperback, hardcover, digital read or audio book.

Guests:
- Drew Maziasz, "Sound of Ideas" Coordinating Producers
- Andrew Limbong, NPR Arts Desk Reporter

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz